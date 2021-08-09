AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, speak with 305th Air Mobility Wing Airmen about their experiences participating in Operation Allies Refuge during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021. 305th AMW crews were instrumental to the Operation Allies Refuge mission and were among the first to help evacuate. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant Shay Stuart)

