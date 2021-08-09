Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support [Image 1 of 5]

    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, visit with Airmen from various units across Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021. The AMC Team is visiting the 87th Air Base Wing to recognize personnel who were instrumental in setting up Liberty Village on the installation. Liberty Village is managed by Joint Task Force-Liberty and provides housing and care for vulnerable Afghans going through the immigration process with the Department of Home Affairs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant Shay Stuart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6827632
    VIRIN: 210908-F-VM078-1001
    Resolution: 7131x4759
    Size: 21.49 MB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shay Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support
    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support
    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support
    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support
    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    305th AMW
    87th ABW
    AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT