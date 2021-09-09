Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Change of Command [Image 11 of 11]

    Makin Island Change of Command

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210909-N-LD903-1458
    CORONADO, Calif. (September 9, 2021) – Capt. Thomas Ulmer, outgoing commanding officer of USS Makin Island (LHD 8), walks through sideboys after a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    VIRIN: 210909-N-LD903-1458
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Makin Island Changes Command

    CoC
    Sailor
    MKI

