210909-N-LD903-1378

CORONADO, Calif. (September 9, 2021) – Capt. Tony Chavez is pinned as commanding officer of USS Makin Island (LHD 8) by his wife Mrs. Chavez during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 17:45 Photo ID: 6827472 VIRIN: 210909-N-LD903-1378 Resolution: 4628x4042 Size: 2.14 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.