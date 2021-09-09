Makin Island Change of Command

210909-N-LD903-1331
CORONADO, Calif. (September 9, 2021) – Capt. Tony Chavez, oncoming commanding officer of USS Makin Island (LHD 8), relieves Capt. Thomas Ulmer during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
USS Makin Island Changes Command
