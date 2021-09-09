USS Makin Island Changes Command

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Navy Capt. Tony Chavez assumed command of USS Makin Island (LHD 8) from Capt. Thomas Ulmer during a ceremony held on board Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Sept. 9.



Ulmer assumed command of Makin Island in June 2020, and will go on to serve at Tactical Training Group Pacific, California.



“The winning spirit, contagious enthusiasm, and strong sense of pride of Team Raider have allowed Makin Island to meet each and every challenge with Excellence,” said Capt. Ulmer. “It has been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve with the amazing Sailors and Marines of Makin Island, and I have been truly blessed by them.”



As Makin Island commanding officer, Ulmer led Sailors and Marines under his command through all phases of advanced and integrated training and deployment, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting the first west coast ship to suffer from an outbreak while away from homeport. He led the crew of the Makin Island while underway in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operations and was awarded the Legion of Merit.



"I am humbled and honored to be entrusted to lead the brave men and women who chose to protect our nation,” said Chavez. “The upcoming year will be full of challenges and growth, and I am looking forward to being part of the crew, depended upon, to uphold the Raider Legacy of bravery and excellence."



Chavez enlisted in 1990, and was later awarded a Naval ROTC scholarship from Louisiana State, where he received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He is a career aviator, who holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Naval Postgraduate School and earned joint professional military education from the Naval War College. He previously served as Makin Island executive officer from May 2020.



Makin Island was launched Sept. 22, 2006, commissioned Oct. 24, 2006, and is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, homeported in San Diego.



For more news form USS Makin Island (LHD 8), visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lhd8/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 17:45 Story ID: 404833 Location: SAN DIEGO , CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Changes Command, by LT Joseph Pfaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.