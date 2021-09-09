Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA [Image 5 of 5]

    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nikita Custer  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    210909-N-PW480-0106 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 9, 2021) Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Sept. 9. The 2,997 flags represent each of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. Hope, resilience, and unity were the key themes presented at this special 20th anniversary event, with Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), delivering the keynote speech. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6827367
    VIRIN: 210909-N-PW480-0106
    Resolution: 7653x5221
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    9/11
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Naval Service Training Command
    NAVSTA

