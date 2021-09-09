9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA

210909-N-PW480-0106 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 9, 2021) Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Sept. 9. The 2,997 flags represent each of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. Hope, resilience, and unity were the key themes presented at this special 20th anniversary event, with Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), delivering the keynote speech. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

Date Taken: 09.09.2021
Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US