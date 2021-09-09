Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA [Image 1 of 5]

    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nikita Custer  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    210909-N-PW480-0029 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 9, 2021) Capt. Jason Wiliamson, commander, Naval Station Great Lakes, speaks during a September 11th remembrance event onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Sept. 9. Hope, resilience, and unity were the key themes presented at this special 20th anniversary event, with Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), delivering the keynote speech. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6827363
    VIRIN: 210909-N-PW480-0029
    Resolution: 7848x5197
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA
    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA
    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA
    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA
    9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    9/11
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Naval Service Training Command
    NAVSTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT