210909-N-PW480-0045 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), delivers the keynote speech during a September 11th remembrance event onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Sept. 9. Hope, resilience, and unity were the key themes presented at this special 20th anniversary event. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6827364 VIRIN: 210909-N-PW480-0045 Resolution: 7848x5197 Size: 7.12 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.