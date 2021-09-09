210909-N-PW480-0005 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 9, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes chaplain Cmdr. John Carter delivers an invocation to commence a September 11th remembrance event onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Sept. 9. Hope, resilience, and unity were the key themes presented at this special 20th anniversary event, with Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), delivering the keynote speech. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6827366 VIRIN: 210909-N-PW480-0005 Resolution: 5197x7848 Size: 9.95 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 Remembrance NAVSTA [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.