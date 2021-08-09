Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area

    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area

    LUCKEY, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Great Lakes and Ohio River Division and Buffalo District, and a representative of North Wind Group stand outside the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site

    near Luckey, Ohio on September 8. The group viewed the work done by North Wind and the Buffalo District at the site, which includes the safe removal and disposal of contaminated soil and debris, and deconstruction of seven buildings. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

    usace
    corps of engineers
    ohio
    buffalo district
    luckey
    FUSRAP

