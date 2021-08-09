Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area [Image 1 of 5]

    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area

    LUCKEY, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Health Physicist Marc Graham and Resident Engineer John Thierry of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District give Col. Kimberley Peeples, commander of the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, an overview of the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site near Luckey, Ohio on September 8. The Buffalo District has safely removed and disposed of 118,400 tons of contaminated soil from the site, deconstructed seven buildings, and disposed of 14,823 tons of building debris at US Ecology in Belleville, Michigan. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area [Image 5 of 5], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    ohio
    buffalo district
    luckey
    FUSRAP

