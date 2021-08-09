LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area

Health Physicist Marc Graham and Resident Engineer John Thierry of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District give Col. Kimberley Peeples, commander of the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, and Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Buffalo District, an overview of the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site near Luckey, Ohio on September 8. The Buffalo District has safely removed and disposed of 118,400 tons of contaminated soil from the site, deconstructed seven buildings, and disposed of 14,823 tons of building debris at US Ecology in Belleville, Michigan. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

