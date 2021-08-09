Marc Graham, John Thierry, and Ronald Kozlowski of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District display the commander's coins awarded to them by Col. Kimberley Peeples, commander of the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, near Luckey, Ohio on September 8. All three have worked to ensure the success of the Buffalo District's efforts at the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site, which includes the safe removal and disposal of contaminated soil and debris, and deconstruction of seven buildings. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6827327
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-HB296-004
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|LUCKEY, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area [Image 5 of 5], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT