LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area

Marc Graham, John Thierry, and Ronald Kozlowski of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District display the commander's coins awarded to them by Col. Kimberley Peeples, commander of the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, near Luckey, Ohio on September 8. All three have worked to ensure the success of the Buffalo District's efforts at the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site, which includes the safe removal and disposal of contaminated soil and debris, and deconstruction of seven buildings. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

