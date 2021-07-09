USS Forrest Sherman Participates in Cutlass Fury

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Sep. 6, 2021) Machinist Mate Fireman Lazor Nelson, from Fort-Worth, Texas, uses a needle gun in a potable water locker aboard the USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in the Canadian-led exercise, CUTLASS FURY, alongside USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and Canadian Allies. The Fury Series of exercises are bi-annual, medium scale exercises off the coast of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, designed to exercise Canada's Atlantic Fleet, Allied Navies, and other joint elements in tactical-level warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 14:52
|Photo ID:
|6827132
|VIRIN:
|210906-N-UP745-2077
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|HALIFAX, NS, CA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
