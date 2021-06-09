Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Forrest Sherman Participates in Cutlass Fury [Image 3 of 10]

    USS Forrest Sherman Participates in Cutlass Fury

    HALIFAX, NS, CANADA

    09.06.2021

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Sep. 6, 2021) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Escobar, from Reno, Nevada, stocks a vending machine aboard the USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in the Canadian-led exercise, CUTLASS FURY, alongside USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and Canadian Allies. The Fury Series of exercises are bi-annual, medium scale exercises off the coast of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, designed to exercise Canada's Atlantic Fleet, Allied Navies, and other joint elements in tactical-level warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Participates in Cutlass Fury [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Atlantic Ocean
    DDG 98
    Forrest Sherman
    Cutlass Fury

