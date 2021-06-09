USS Forrest Sherman Participates in Cutlass Fury

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Sep. 6, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Denise Davila-Campbell, from Las Vegas, Nevada, uses an adjustable wrench to tighten the connection on an extinguisher valve during a routine maintenance check aboard the USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in the Canadian-led exercise, CUTLASS FURY, alongside USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and Canadian Allies. The Fury Series of exercises are bi-annual, medium scale exercises off the coast of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, designed to exercise Canada's Atlantic Fleet, Allied Navies, and other joint elements in tactical-level warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II/Released)

