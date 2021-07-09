USS Forrest Sherman Participates in Cutlass Fury

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Sep. 6, 2021) Electricians Mate 3rd Class Lalo Lara, from Corsicana, Texas, adds food to his plate in the galley aboard the USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in the Canadian-led exercise, CUTLASS FURY, alongside USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and Canadian Allies. The Fury Series of exercises are bi-annual, medium scale exercises off the coast of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, designed to exercise Canada's Atlantic Fleet, Allied Navies, and other joint elements in tactical-level warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II/Released)

