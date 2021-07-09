‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

Sgt. Britteny Walton, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, performs the deadlift, the first of six events in the new Army Combat Fitness Test during 3rd ESC's Sept. 7,2021 ACFT familiarization event. The deadlift requires the Soldier to execute at least three lifts with at least 140 pounds.

Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW