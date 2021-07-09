Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 4 of 4]

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Britteny Walton, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, performs the deadlift, the first of six events in the new Army Combat Fitness Test during 3rd ESC's Sept. 7,2021 ACFT familiarization event. The deadlift requires the Soldier to execute at least three lifts with at least 140 pounds.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:56
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    &lsquo;Spears Ready&rsquo; Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Operation Enduring Freedom (Spartan Shield)
    Army Combat Fitness Test

