‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

Sgt.1st Class Ryland Davis, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort

Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command grades Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gregory L. Whitlow during the unit's Sept. 7, 2021, Army Combat Fitness Test familiarization event. One of the changes from the Army Physical Fitness Test to the ACFT is the new hand-release pushup, which are now conducted with the Soldiers fully extending their arms between each repetition.

