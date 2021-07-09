Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 1 of 4]

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt.1st Class Ryland Davis, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort
    Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command grades Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gregory L. Whitlow during the unit's Sept. 7, 2021, Army Combat Fitness Test familiarization event. One of the changes from the Army Physical Fitness Test to the ACFT is the new hand-release pushup, which are now conducted with the Soldiers fully extending their arms between each repetition.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:56
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
