Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 2 of 4]

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Britteny Walton, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, executes the leg tuck during the unit's Sept. 7, 2021, Army Combat Fitness Test familiarization event. Walton said she focused on improving her score on the leg tuck by making it part of her workout routine, as well as, stopping to perform one or two leg tucks, whenever she walks around the camp and comes upon a leg tuck iron bar.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:56
    Photo ID: 6823972
    VIRIN: 210907-A-VQ285-381
    Resolution: 2563x3588
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Neil McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Spears Ready&rsquo; Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Operation Enduring Freedom (Spartan Shield)
    Army Combat Fitness Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT