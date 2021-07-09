Sgt. Britteny Walton, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, executes the leg tuck during the unit's Sept. 7, 2021, Army Combat Fitness Test familiarization event. Walton said she focused on improving her score on the leg tuck by making it part of her workout routine, as well as, stopping to perform one or two leg tucks, whenever she walks around the camp and comes upon a leg tuck iron bar.

Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 Photo ID: 6823972 'Spears Ready' Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Neil McCabe