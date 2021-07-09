‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

"Spears Ready" Soldiers of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command dash from the starting line for the two-mile run, the final of six events at the unit's Sept.7, 2021 Army Combat Fitness Test familiarization event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The 3rd ESC Soldiers began their nine-month tour staffing 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post Aug. 28, 2021.

