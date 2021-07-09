Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 3 of 4]

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    "Spears Ready" Soldiers of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command dash from the starting line for the two-mile run, the final of six events at the unit's Sept.7, 2021 Army Combat Fitness Test familiarization event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The 3rd ESC Soldiers began their nine-month tour staffing 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post Aug. 28, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:56
    Photo ID: 6823973
    VIRIN: 210907-A-VQ285-423
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Neil McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &lsquo;Spears Ready&rsquo; Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    TAGS

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

