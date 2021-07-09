"Spears Ready" Soldiers of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command dash from the starting line for the two-mile run, the final of six events at the unit's Sept.7, 2021 Army Combat Fitness Test familiarization event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The 3rd ESC Soldiers began their nine-month tour staffing 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post Aug. 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 02:56
|Photo ID:
|6823973
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-VQ285-423
|Resolution:
|6524x3624
|Size:
|1003.13 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Neil McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers complete ACFT familiarization at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
LEAVE A COMMENT