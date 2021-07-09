Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Chiefs of Staff recognizes JB MDL Airmen

    Joint Chiefs of Staff recognizes JB MDL Airmen

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Airmen at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021. Milley visited Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing who were instrumental to the Operations Allied Refuge and Allies Welcome. They were among the first Airmen to aid in the evacuation process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:50
    Photo ID: 6823151
    VIRIN: 210907-F-HS026-1061
    Resolution: 4400x2475
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff recognizes JB MDL Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

