An Airman assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing holds a coin from U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021. Milley spoke to Airmen about their impact during Operation Allies Refuge and recognized them by giving them challenge coins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6823147
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-HS026-1031
|Resolution:
|3850x2750
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff recognizes JB MDL Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
