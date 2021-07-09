Joint Chiefs of Staff recognizes JB MDL Airmen

U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, coins Airmen at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021. Milley spoke to Airmen about their impact during Operations Allied Refuge and Allies Welcome. He recognized them by giving them challenge coins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

