Joint Chiefs of Staff recognizes JB MDL Airmen

Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing speak with U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021. Milley visited Airmen who were instrumental to the Operations Allied Refuge and Allies Welcome. They were among the first Airmen to aid in the evacuation process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

