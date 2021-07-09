Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing speak with U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021. Milley visited Airmen who were instrumental to the Operations Allied Refuge and Allies Welcome. They were among the first Airmen to aid in the evacuation process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6823146
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-HS026-1021
|Resolution:
|4445x3175
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff recognizes JB MDL Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT