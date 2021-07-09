U.S. Army Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducts the Oath of Office for Mr. John L. Adams, Director of Regional Programs and Business for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, during Mr. Adams’ Induction Ceremony into the Senior Executive Service on September 7, 2021 at the Transatlantic Division headquarters in Winchester, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6823144
|VIRIN:
|210907-D-HH537-610
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.24 MB
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Induction of John L. Adams into the Senior Executive Service [Image 6 of 6], by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
