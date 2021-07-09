Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Induction of John L. Adams into the Senior Executive Service [Image 5 of 6]

    Induction of John L. Adams into the Senior Executive Service

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    U.S. Army Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducts the Oath of Office for Mr. John L. Adams, Director of Regional Programs and Business for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, during Mr. Adams’ Induction Ceremony into the Senior Executive Service on September 7, 2021 at the Transatlantic Division headquarters in Winchester, Virginia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6823144
    VIRIN: 210907-D-HH537-610
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.24 MB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 
    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Army
    Transatlantic Division
    MG Colloton
    LTG Spellmon

