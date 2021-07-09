U.S. Army Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducts the Oath of Office for Mr. John L. Adams, Director of Regional Programs and Business for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, during Mr. Adams’ Induction Ceremony into the Senior Executive Service on September 7, 2021 at the Transatlantic Division headquarters in Winchester, Virginia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:49 Photo ID: 6823144 VIRIN: 210907-D-HH537-610 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.24 MB Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Induction of John L. Adams into the Senior Executive Service [Image 6 of 6], by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.