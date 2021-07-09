Mr. John L. Adams, Director of Regional Programs and Business for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division and his wife Heather uncase the Senior Executive Service flag with the assistance of Command Sergeant Major Delfin J. Romani, Command Sergeant Major of the Transatlantic Division during Mr. Adams Induction Ceremony held at the Transatlantic Division headquarters in Winchester, Virginia on September 7, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:48 Photo ID: 6823145 VIRIN: 210907-D-HH537-623 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.37 MB Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Induction of John L. Adams into the Senior Executive Service [Image 6 of 6], by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.