Induction of John L. Adams into the Senior Executive Service

Heather Adams pins the Senior Executive Service pin onto her husband’s, Mr. John L. Adams, Director of Regional Programs and Business for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, lapel during his Induction Ceremony at the Transatlantic Division headquarters in Winchester, Virginia on September 7, 2021.

Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US