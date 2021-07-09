Induction of John L. Adams into the Senior Executive Service

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presents the certificate of selection into the Senior Executive Service to Mr. John L. Adams, Director of Regional Programs and Business for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, who is accompanied by his wife Heather during the ceremony held at the Transatlantic Division headquarters in Winchester, Virginia on September 7, 2021.

Date Taken: 09.07.2021