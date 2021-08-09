YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 8, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, moors alongside USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) at CFAY's Harbor Master Pier West. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principle surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6822207
|VIRIN:
|210908-N-XU073-1114
|Resolution:
|7265x4849
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Dewey arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
