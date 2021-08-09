Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Dewey arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 8, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka as one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principle surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    DDG 105
    CFAY
    Dewey

