USS Dewey arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 8, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka as one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principle surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

