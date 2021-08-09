YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 8, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Command Master Chief Robert Beachy welcomes his wife, Command Master Chief Eliza Rubic, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey's (DDG 105) command master chief, after Dewey arrives at CFAY as one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principle surface force. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 05:55 Photo ID: 6822205 VIRIN: 210908-N-QD512-1099 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.49 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.