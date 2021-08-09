Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    USS Dewey arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 8, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Command Master Chief Robert Beachy welcomes his wife, Command Master Chief Eliza Rubic, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey's (DDG 105) command master chief, after Dewey arrives at CFAY as one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. Dewey is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principle surface force. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 05:55
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
