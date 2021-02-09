Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company SDI Inspection [Image 4 of 4]

    Fox Company SDI Inspection

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Jimmy A. Gattacarlos, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, presents his rifle during the senior drill instructor inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2, 2021. Drill instructors inspected rifles and uniforms while testing recruits on their general knowledge. Gattacarlos was recruited out of Fillmore, Calif. with Recruiting Station Los Angeles, in LA. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 00:52
    Photo ID: 6821938
    VIRIN: 210902-M-DA549-1055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company SDI Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

