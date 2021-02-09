U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Jimmy A. Gattacarlos, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, presents his rifle during the senior drill instructor inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2, 2021. Drill instructors inspected rifles and uniforms while testing recruits on their general knowledge. Gattacarlos was recruited out of Fillmore, Calif. with Recruiting Station Los Angeles, in LA. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 00:52
|Photo ID:
|6821938
|VIRIN:
|210902-M-DA549-1055
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Fox Company SDI Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
