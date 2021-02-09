Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company SDI Inspection [Image 2 of 4]

    Fox Company SDI Inspection

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Aiden A. Caca, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, snaps to attention during the senior drill instructor inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2, 2021. The purpose of the SDI inspection was to test the recruits, while under the pressure of drill instructors, on what they’ve learned in recruit training. Caca was recruited out of Cheyenne, Wyo. with Recruiting Station Denver, in Denver. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 00:52
    Photo ID: 6821936
    VIRIN: 210902-M-DA549-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company SDI Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Company SDI Inspection
    Fox Company SDI Inspection
    Fox Company SDI Inspection
    Fox Company SDI Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fox Company
    MCRD San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT