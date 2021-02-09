U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Aiden A. Caca, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, snaps to attention during the senior drill instructor inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2, 2021. The purpose of the SDI inspection was to test the recruits, while under the pressure of drill instructors, on what they’ve learned in recruit training. Caca was recruited out of Cheyenne, Wyo. with Recruiting Station Denver, in Denver. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 00:52
|Photo ID:
|6821936
|VIRIN:
|210902-M-DA549-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company SDI Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT