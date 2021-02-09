Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company SDI Inspection

    Fox Company SDI Inspection

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during the senior drill instructor inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2, 2021. Recruits reported to the drill instructors by sounding off with their name, hometown and military occupation specialty. After reporting, the inspector began drilling the recruit with Marine Corps knowledge questions and then inspected his uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 00:52
    Photo ID: 6821935
    VIRIN: 210902-M-DA549-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.59 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Fox Company
    MCRD San Diego

