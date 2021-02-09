U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during the senior drill instructor inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2, 2021. Recruits reported to the drill instructors by sounding off with their name, hometown and military occupation specialty. After reporting, the inspector began drilling the recruit with Marine Corps knowledge questions and then inspected his uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 09.02.2021
Date Posted: 09.08.2021
Photo ID: 6821935
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Fox Company SDI Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.