Fox Company SDI Inspection

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Carlos A. Quinteres, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, presents his blouse marking during the senior drill instructor inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2, 2021. Recruits were checked for uniform discrepancies while being questioned on leadership traits and chain of command among other things. Quinteres was recruited out of Long Beach, Calif. with Recruiting Station Los Angeles in LA. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

