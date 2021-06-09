Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mongolian Land Force's Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 3 of 3]

    The Mongolian Land Force's Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    Leading Sergeant (CSM) MUNKBAYAR Dalantai (center), the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Mongolian Land Force, speaks with Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Houston (right), the Commandant of the NCO Academy Hawaii, about the structure of the NCO Education System.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 05:20
    Photo ID: 6820759
    VIRIN: 210906-A-JN543-404
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 377.67 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Mongolian Land Force's Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senior Enlisted Leader of the Mongolian Land Forces visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

