The Mongolian Land Force's Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

Leading Sergeant (CSM) MUNKBAYAR Dalantai (center), the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Mongolian Land Force, speaks with Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Houston (right), the Commandant of the NCO Academy Hawaii, about the structure of the NCO Education System.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 05:20
|Photo ID:
|6820759
|VIRIN:
|210906-A-JN543-404
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|377.67 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Senior Enlisted Leader of the Mongolian Land Forces visits the NCO Academy Hawaii
