    Senior Enlisted Leader of the Mongolian Land Forces visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

    The Mongolian Land Force's Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

    Photo By Sgt. Christopher Thompson | Leading Sergeant (CSM) Dalantai (right), the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Mongolian...... read more read more

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Story by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    On August 11th, Leading Sergeant (CSM) Dalantai met with the Commandant of the United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles W. Houston III, and the acting 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Think T. Huyuh on Wednesday, August 11th, asking many questions about the NCO Education System. The Mongolian Armed Forces are currently looking to make changes to the education and training that their Enlisted Leaders receive. As a main partner engaged with the U.S. Army Pacific’s Force, the Leaders of the Mongolian Land Force have effectively used the resources provided to them.

    Many Junior Enlisted Leaders from the Mongolian Land Force have attended the Academy to learn different approaches to Leadership and Critical Thinking. Leading Sergeant Dalantai inquired specifically about the method of instruction used to train the enlisted force here. The Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course (CFD-IC) Instructor, Staff Sgt. Jaclyn Walker, as the subject matter expert, informed him on everything that goes into training Instructors to educate Future Leaders.

    Leading Sergeant (CSM) Dalantai left the Academy with a deeper understanding of the NCO Educations System’s structure and is aware of how the Instructors in that system are trained to support it.

