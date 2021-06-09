The Mongolian Land Force's Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii

Leading Sergeant (CSM) MUNKBAYAR Dalantai (far left), the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Mongolian Land Force, speaks with Staff Sgt. Jaclyn Walker (far right), the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course (CFD-IC) Instructor, about the Instructor Development Program at the Academy.

