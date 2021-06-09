Leading Sergeant (CSM) Dalantai (right), the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Mongolian Land Force, speaks with Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Houston (left), the Commandant of the NCO Academy Hawaii, about the Instructor Program at the Academy

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 05:20 Photo ID: 6820757 VIRIN: 210906-A-JN543-042 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 438.65 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Mongolian Land Force's Senior Enlisted Leader visits the NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.