GHWB Pulls into Naval Station Norfolk

210830-N-SY758-1353 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 30, 2021) Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) heave a line as GHWB pulls pier side at Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) for the first time in over two years. The ship is in port at NSN in preparation for upcoming Flight Deck Certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

