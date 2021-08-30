GHWB Pulls into Naval Station Norfolk

210830-N-SY758-1203 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 30, 2021) Seaman Ali Boumaraf, front, from Chicago, assigned to Deck Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), heaves a line as GHWB pulls pierside at Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) for the first time in over two years. GHWB is in port at NSN in preparation for upcoming Flight Deck Certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

