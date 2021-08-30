GHWB Pulls into Naval Station Norfolk

210830-N-SY758-1028 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 30, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Patrick Cahill, from Chapel Hill, Tennessee, assigned to Weapons Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), fires a shot line to the pier at Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) as GHWB pulls pierside at NSN for the first time in over two years. GHWB is in port at NSN in preparation for upcoming Flight Deck Certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

