    GHWB Pulls Into Naval Station Norfolk [Image 3 of 5]

    GHWB Pulls Into Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210830-N-SY758-1303 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 30, 2021) Sailors aboard the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) heave a line as GHWB pulls pierside at Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) for the first time in over two years. The ship is in port at NSN in preparation for upcoming Flight Deck Certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Pulls Into Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

