335th Signal Command (Theater) Ready Lightning Soldiers Deploy Overseas

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 335th Signal Command (Theater), receive a coin from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater) during a coin ceremony in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 5, 2021. These Soldiers are heading overseas on a scheduled 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders).

