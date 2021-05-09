U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater), coins Soldiers during a coin ceremony in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 5, 2021. These Soldiers are heading overseas on a scheduled 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders).

Date Taken: 09.05.2021
This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Ready Lightning Soldiers Deploy Overseas [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Torrance Saunders