U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater), coins Soldiers during a coin ceremony in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 5, 2021. These Soldiers are heading overseas on a scheduled 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders).
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 19:41
|Photo ID:
|6820470
|VIRIN:
|210905-A-OD115-0004
|Resolution:
|6720x3818
|Size:
|12.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Ready Lightning Soldiers Deploy Overseas [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
