U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater), and Army Reserve Ambassador William H. Johnson (Maj. Gen. Ret.), presides over the deployment ceremony for Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 5, 2021. These Soldiers are heading overseas on a scheduled 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 19:41 Photo ID: 6820472 VIRIN: 210905-A-OD115-0009 Resolution: 6345x4440 Size: 12.76 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Ready Lightning Soldiers Deploy Overseas [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.