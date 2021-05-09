335th Signal Command (Theater) Ready Lightning Soldiers Deploy Overseas

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater), Army Reserve Ambassador William H. Johnson (Maj. Gen. Ret.), and Patriot Guard Riders, engage with deploying Soldiers assigned to 335th Signal Command (Theater) in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 5, 2021. These Soldiers are heading overseas on a scheduled 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders).

