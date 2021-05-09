Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Ready Lightning Soldiers Deploy Overseas [Image 6 of 7]

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Ready Lightning Soldiers Deploy Overseas

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Theater), Army Reserve Ambassador William H. Johnson (Maj. Gen. Ret.), and Patriot Guard Riders, engage with deploying Soldiers assigned to 335th Signal Command (Theater) in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 5, 2021. These Soldiers are heading overseas on a scheduled 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders).

    TAGS

    Deployment
    ArmyReserve
    ReadyLightning
    335thSC
    ArmyReserveAmbassador
    81stRD #SignalCorps

